HSBC Begins Coverage on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 874.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

