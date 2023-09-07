HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $544.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $581.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.71.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.76.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

