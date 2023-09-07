HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $544.14 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

