IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in IAC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,655. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.