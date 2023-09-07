Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48.
- On Thursday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 482 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $43,298.06.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $313,950.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $32,156.25.
- On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $71,538.10.
Impinj Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PI opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.
Institutional Trading of Impinj
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.
About Impinj
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
