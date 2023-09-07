Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 7,038 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,722,000 after acquiring an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viasat by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Viasat by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,400,000 after purchasing an additional 365,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,892 shares of company stock worth $266,847. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

