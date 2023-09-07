Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151,195 shares of company stock worth $245,993,192. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a PE ratio of 139.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

