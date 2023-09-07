Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 1,280 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $149.76 and a 1 year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.