Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 13,797 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.70%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

