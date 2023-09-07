Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 3,309 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

DHI stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.