Inceptionr LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

