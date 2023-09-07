Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $285,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.08.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,551 shares of company stock valued at $33,875,952 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $382.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.