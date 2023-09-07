Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Sells $18,440.00 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $18,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,164,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,820,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on III. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $24,589,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,285,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 713,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

