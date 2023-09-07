Insider Buying: Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Acquires 61 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($188.75).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 56 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($189.54).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

MONY remained flat at GBX 248 ($3.13) on Thursday. 192,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,218. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,771.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.11. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 170.70 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 283 ($3.57).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.25 ($3.55).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

