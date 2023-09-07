Insider Buying: Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($106,087.40).

Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 50,000 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($104,192.98).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Kim Mary McFarland acquired 2,340 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £3,861 ($4,876.23).

On Friday, July 7th, Kim Mary McFarland acquired 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £61,222.84 ($77,321.09).

Ninety One Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:N91 traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 167.30 ($2.11). 460,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 155.10 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.20 ($2.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ninety One Group in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on N91

Ninety One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.