Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells 18,108 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $27,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,302,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,866 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $37,247.04.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,574 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $12,875.94.

On Monday, July 3rd, Kurt Knight sold 6,151 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $12,978.61.

American Well Price Performance

AMWL stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Well had a negative return on equity of 29.76% and a negative net margin of 226.24%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMWL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.