Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Sells 2,963 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maria Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $251.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

