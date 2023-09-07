Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $139,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $149,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $205,337.36.

On Monday, July 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $124,440.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

