Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $894.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 1,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 5,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

