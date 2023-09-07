Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

