Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.91% from the company’s current price.

INSM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insmed stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,199,000 after buying an additional 316,513 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

