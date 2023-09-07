Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

INTA opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $28,561,711.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $89,505.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $929,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $28,561,711.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intapp by 33.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 148.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,661 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

