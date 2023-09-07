International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,824,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after buying an additional 117,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,766,000 after acquiring an additional 763,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 101,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,669. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

