Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $605.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $556.89 and last traded at $556.59, with a volume of 294835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $550.95.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

