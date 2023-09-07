Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.05

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 5478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

