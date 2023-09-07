Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,429 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 142,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,080. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

