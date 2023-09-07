Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $369.42. 11,353,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,700,125. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

