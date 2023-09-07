Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.64

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 76546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.