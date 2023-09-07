Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $1,242,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $6,986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $4,990,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

