iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 214.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,850 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after buying an additional 751,501 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,771,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,991,000 after acquiring an additional 99,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 323,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.68.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.