iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.95

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 446070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 160,419.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,764,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,420 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

