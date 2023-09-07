iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 5,951,919 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

