iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNYA. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 440.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 113,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 92,556 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 179,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

CNYA opened at $28.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

