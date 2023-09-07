iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

