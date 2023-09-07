iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after buying an additional 262,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 593,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

