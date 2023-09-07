iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.03

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 1191364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.