iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $774,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after acquiring an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,171,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,636 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

