iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.47

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 86964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $794.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.