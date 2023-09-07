iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.96

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 146472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $603.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.