iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 276,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 584% from the previous session’s volume of 40,330 shares.The stock last traded at $49.72 and had previously closed at $49.98.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
