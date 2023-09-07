iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWB traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.18. The company had a trading volume of 108,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

