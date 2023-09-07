iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $279.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

