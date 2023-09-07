iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

