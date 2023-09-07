iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

