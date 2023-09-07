iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.19

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.19 and last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 4844489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

