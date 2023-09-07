iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.40

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.40 and last traded at $100.04, with a volume of 508904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

