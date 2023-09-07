Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ivanhoe Electric

