Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the company's previous close.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

