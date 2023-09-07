Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $56.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.08. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,926,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $239,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,336,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,926,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,992 shares of company stock worth $3,206,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

