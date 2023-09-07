Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $42,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,825.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,610,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

