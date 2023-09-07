Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $136,090.99 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.82 or 1.00038917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0065945 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $142,305.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

